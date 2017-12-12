Brian Robert King, guilty of multiple charges related to the death of Hannah Thorne in the summer of 2016, has been sentenced to four years in jail.

Provincial court Judge Bruce Short delivered his sentencing Tuesday morning in Harbour Grace. King was given credit for the six months and five days he's already served, and has 40 months left.

He is also prohibited from driving for eight years.

Hannah Thorne, 18, was killed in July 2016 when Brian Robert King crashed into her grandmother's car while King was street racing with a friend. Her grandmother, Gertie Thorne, was driving the car and was seriously injured. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Thorne was killed when King crashed into her grandmother's car on July 7, 2016. He was racing with a friend, travelling at 130 km/h and passing on a solid yellow line.

Following the sentencing, Judge Short called Thorne's death a "senseless, horrible tragedy."

King pleaded guilty in September to street racing causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and negligent driving.

Short commended King for pleading guilty, but noted it was "not done at an early stage", and pointed out that King was unco-operative with investigators.

Short said King still has reasonable prospects for the future, with a good family and work history.

He told the court that he hopes his sentencing brings Thorne's family "some justice and closure."

King, who is from Bay Roberts, was racing Steven Ryan Mercer, of Upper Island Cove. King was driving a King Ranch model Ford F-150 pickup, with no insurance.

Just east of Denny's Pond on Route 75, in a no-passing zone near the crest of a small hill, Mercer — driving a Chevy Cobalt — passed a vehicle and pulled back into his lane. King tried to follow, but instead smashed into Gertrude and Hannah Thorne who were in a Hyundai Accent.

Hannah was killed and Gertrude was seriously injured, with several broken bones. She would spend the next two months in hospital.

Mercer, who is also charged with street racing causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and negligent driving, is fighting the charges in Supreme Court.