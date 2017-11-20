With Brian Robert King awaiting sentencing Monday for his part in the street-racing death of Hannah Thorne, Thorne's grandmother told a crowded courtroom how it felt to have her granddaughter die beside her.

"I held her hand, but I knew she was gone. Her fingers were blue. I will never get that image out of my mind," said Gertrude Thorne.

She was the driver of a car, and Hannah a passenger, hit by King who was going 130 km/h on July 7, 2016.

Gertrude Thorne was one of several people who read victim impact statements at King's sentencing. About 30 family members, friends and supporters filled the Harbour Grace courtroom, most wearing purple, Hannah's favourite colour.

The Hyundai Accent in which Thorne was a passenger is in the foreground, while the Ford pickup driven by street racer King is in the background. (Provincial court)

Hannah's mother, Gail, read her statement through tears, saying she's suffered from grief, migraines, weight loss and severe stress since her daughter was killed.

The last time she saw Hannah, she said, her daughter was excited about moving to St. John's to attend classes at the College of the North Atlantic.

'Hannah paid with her life'

Gail Thorne said King's reckless driving has cost the family dearly.

"Hannah paid with her life, and we will suffer for the rest of ours," she said.

'I feel guilty every time I hug my mom … I feel guilty every time I go to school … because Hannah will never get to do these things.' - Heidi Jackson

Hannah's best friend, Heidi Jackson, told the court that for a long time following her friend's death, she felt completely alone, and now feels grief about moving on, making new friends and doing things she and Hannah planned to do together.

"I feel guilty every time I hug my mom," she said. "I feel guilty every time I go to school … because Hannah will never get to do these things."

Second man fighting charges in Supreme Court

King, who is from Bay Roberts, was racing Steven Ryan Mercer of Upper Island Cove. King was driving a King Ranch model Ford F-150 pickup, with no insurance.

Just east of Denny's Pond on Route 75, in a no-passing zone near the crest of a small hill, Mercer — driving a Chevy Cobalt — passed a vehicle and pulled back into his lane. King tried to follow, but instead smashed into Gertrude and Hannah Thorne who were in a Hyundai Accent.

Hannah Thorne was looking forward to classes at the College of the North Atlantic in St. John's. (Facebook)

Hannah was killed while Gertrude was severely injured, with several broken bones. She would spend the next two months in hospital.

King pleaded guilty in September. Mercer is fighting his charges — as King was, he's charged with street racing causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and negligent driving — in Supreme Court.

Crown prosecutor Richard Deveau has asked for a sentence of three and a half to four years, minus time served, as well as a 10-year driving prohibition. Court has recessed for lunch, with sentencing expected to resume this afternoon.