The Town of Conception Bay has hired Danny Williams's former chief of staff as its new chief administrative officer.

C.B.S Mayor Terry French said Brian Crawley was chosen for the job based on his qualifications, not because the two have a close relationship through their involvement in the Progressive Conservative Party during the Danny Williams government.

'If you want to get the cream of the crop, you have to pay for it.' - Terry French

In addition to working under Williams, Crawley was also previously Nalcor's former manager with the Lower Churchill project.

French knows people might at first assume Crawley was picked because of the political connection, but said the town used retired auditor general Terry Paddon to keep the hiring process above politics.

"He was the guy who narrowed it down for us," French told the St. John's Morning Show. "There was no doubt in his mind or in our mind — regardless of political stripe."

Brian Crawley, seen in a file photo from Nov. 25, 2010, the day Danny Williams announced he was stepping down as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

French said there were more than 70 potential candidates for the CAO job, which is the top management job for the town and pays in the range of $165,000 to $195,000 per year.

He said the town has to pay a competitive salary to get the right person.

"With the credentials that he comes with, like others who have had jobs like his in the past, I think we're lucky to have him," he said.

"They come with a skill set that people like the residents of CBS need, and in the market you have to pay the value. If you want to get the cream of the crop, you have to pay for it."

The top admin job at the Conception Bay South town hall pays between $165,000 and $195,000 a year. (Vigilant Management)

French acknowledged that people might still view Crawley's appointment as nepotism or some other kind of inside-politics move.

But he pointed to the fact that Crawley had virtually no political experience when he started running the premier's office, and that in a province with a small population like Newfoundland and Labrador the most qualified person could be someone you know personally and professionally.

"In most other areas of the country — and really in North America — when you take on a role like a chief of staff you're a sought after person. In Newfoundland, and I guess it's because we're such a small place and everybody knows everybody, somehow it hinders you for advancing in other careers," French said.

"As a population we've got to move on from that."