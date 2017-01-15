A company in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's that makes dog treats is expanding.

Brewkies owner Craig Smith said the business is moving into a commercial building on Portugal Cove Road and will also offer grooming services.

Brewkies new location at 1618 Portugal Cove Rd. (submitted)

"It's time to take it out of the house and reach more people," Smith told the St. John's Morning Show.

Until now, Smith has been selling his homemade biscuits and cakes for dogs through local pet supply retailers and craft shows.

The dog treat you can eat

"Everything I make, I eat," he said, because the treats are not made with any preservatives or chemicals.

Craig Smith, owner of Brewkies, says his business was born when he was looking for something to do with leftover grain from brewing beer at home. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

As for the name Brewkies, Smith said it has to do with one of his recipes.

He was looking for something to do with the spent grains from making beer at home, and decided to try them out in a dog cookie.

It was a success, but Smith said he needed a lot more, so he now uses spent grain from the Yellowbelly brewing company.

Brewkies is over the Christmas rush and hopes to be open at its new location by the end of February. (Facebook)

One-stop shopping

Smith said renovations are beginning at the new location and he hopes to be open by the end of February.

He said the company will offer full grooming services as well as a dog boutique.

"Clients can get everything that they need for their pet under one roof."