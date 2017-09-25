An audit and RCMP investigation has resulted in fraud charges against the former clerk for the Town of Brent's Cove, on the Baie Verte Peninsula.

Ellen Butler has been charged with fraud over $5,000, forgery, falsification of books and documents and uttering a forged document.

Corner Brook RCMP said the investigation began in June 2016. Town officials said a forensic audit uncovered alleged fraudulent activities.

Police did not provide additional information relating to the charges.

Butler will appear in provincial court in Baie Verte Nov. 28.

Brent's Cove has a population of about 157 people, according to the 2016 census.