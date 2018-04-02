Doctor accused of trafficking drugs, affiliating with Vikings Motorcycle Club has charges dropped

All charges have been dropped against a doctor who police believed was trafficking drugs with the Vikings Motorcycle Club.

Brendan Hollohan was arrested in a sweep of the bikers in the fall of 2016. But when three of the men arrived in Supreme Court on Monday for arraignment, Hollohan was not one of them.

His charges were dismissed on Thursday, with his lawyer, Randy Pearcy, saying the Crown had no case against him.

Had given up medical licence

After his arrest, Hollohan voluntarily gave up his medical licence.

Then, in the spring of 2017, he asked the provincial college of physicians and surgeons to review his case.

After an investigation, the college reinstated Hollohan on the condition he refrain from prescribing oxycodone and other narcotics.

Long Pond Medical Clinic in Conception Bay South advertised the arrival of Brendan Hollohan, who was then facing charges for drug trafficking, in 2017. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

In November 2017, Hollohan accepted a position at the Long Pond Medical Clinic in Conception Bay South. At the time, the clinic's managing doctor, Thomas Brien, said he was sure of Hollohan's innocence and had no problems giving him a place to practice.

The college previously said it would review Hollohan's file again when his court case had closed.