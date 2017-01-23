The man who drove a truck during a robbery of a St. John's deli in 2015 has been found guilty of robbery, even though he didn't enter the store.

Clarence Fields insisted he had no idea that Crystal Warford was going to commit a robbery when he dropped her off at Kerry Street, near Breen's Deli, at 4:30 in the morning of Nov. 23, 2015.

But in a written decision filed with the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Justice James Adams said he did not buy Fields's explanation, and accepted the Crown's argument that Fields was also responsible for the robbery.

"I conclude the Crown has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt," Adams stated in his decision.

"He drove the perpetrator to the store that was robbed."

Fields had testified he and Warford — who had been in a romantic relationship but were now friends — were taking drugs that day. He said Warford asked him to give him a ride to buy more drugs which he'd done for her before on several occasions.

He said he'd never been to that area before to buy drugs and didn't know of anyone in the area who sells opiates.

Clarence Fields drove Crystal Warford to this store in St. John's. (CBC)

Fields said Warford didn't mention anything about committing a robbery and didn't know she was carrying a gun.

He said he dropped Warford on Kerry Street and planned to come back 10 to 15 minutes later, but instead drove past a couple of minutes later when he saw her on the ground being arrested.

He said he had supposed she was being arrested for drugs but she was, in fact, being arrested for the robbery.

Fields continued driving and was arrested a few blocks away. Police found a large kitchen knife along with a bandana and toque during a search of his truck.

Judge not convinced

In his decision, Adams said he did not believe Fields's account.

Adams said Fields knew Warford was going to rob the store to get money for drugs and that his decision to return to the store was to give Warford time to commit the robbery and pick her up afterwards.

"What he did not know while he was driving past Breen's store and onto King's Bridge Road is that he was being followed by police," Adams wrote.

Crystal Warford and Clarence Fields in provincial court in St. John's in November 2015, soon after being charged for the armed robbery at Breen's Deli. (CBC)

The judge also questioned Fields's credibility. He described Fields's criminal record as extensive, pointing out Fields's prior convictions for break and enter, possession of stolen property, assault and drug trafficking.

He served eight years in the U.S. for 'ttempting to manufacture methamphetamines.

The judge also pointed out Fields "repeatedly broke his word" when asked to appear in court in the past.

"Yet, he asks me to believe him now when he says he knew nothing of Warford's plan to rob Breen's store," Adams said.

Fields is set to appear in court again on March 23 for a sentencing hearing.