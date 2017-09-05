Three men are facing several charges following a break and enter and assault that happened Sunday in Victoria, on Newfoundland's east coast.

Harbour Grace RCMP officers were called to a home around 10 p.m., and found four people injured. Police said two of them lived in the home and the other two were among the three men who were charged.

All four were taken to hospital but released with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the incident was not random and there is no threat to the public.

The three men — aged 27, 50 and 56 — were arrested and charged with break and enter with intent, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and wearing a disguise with intent.

The trio is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.