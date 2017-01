A man, 50, is facing charges following a break and enter in Mount Pearl on Sunday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it got a call around 1:45 p.m. that a home had been broken into in the east end of the city.

Shortly after arriving in the area, officers found the suspect in another residence nearby.

He was arrested and charged with break and enter, property damage, uttering threats and breach of court order.

He was held for a court appearance on Monday.