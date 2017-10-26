Police say a man was caught red-handed by a homeowner while breaking into a residence, after a string of break and enters in Lewisporte.

The homeowner "confronted and subdued the man until officers arrived," according to a police release.

The 27-year-old suspect was held in custody and appeared in Gander Provincial Court on Wednesday, where he was charged in connection with a number of break and enters at residences and businesses.

In total, the man is facing 34 charges.

He was remanded to custody and will appear in court again on Friday.