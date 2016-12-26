A hotel in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was hit by thieves this Christmas, according to the RCMP.

Police in the town say someone broke into the Royal Inn and Suites and stole cash from the hotel. The incident is believed to have happened sometime between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning.

Police have not disclosed how much money was taken.

Anyone with information on the break and enter is asked to contact the RCMP detachment in Happy Valley-Goose Bay or Crime Stoppers.

Police say they are following up on tips.