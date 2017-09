The RCMP in Springdale are investigating an attempted break-in at a central Newfoundland gas station that's been targeted twice before

Police said someone tried to gain access to Butt's Esso in the early morning hours of Sept. 27.

The gas station, located on the Trans-Canada Highway at Springdale Junction, had two previous break-in attempts — one earlier this month, and one last October.

Police say the incidents are related.

The RCMP are seeking the public's help in identifying those involved.