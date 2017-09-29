Police say they've caught the suspects in a break and enter and a separate home invasion in St. John's.

The first happened in Airport Heights on Tuesday and several guns were stolen during the incident, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police said the second happened Thursday on Campbell Avenue, when three armed suspects entered a home around noon. The two people who lived at the home suffered minor injuries. The suspects fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

The RNC said it was a "targeted incident" and the people were known to each other.

Traffic stop nabs suspects

A traffic stop at 1 a.m. Friday on Ropewalk Lane resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman — both are from St. John's.

The man is charged with break and enter into the Airport Heights residence, breaches of his court orders, weapons offences and criminal harassment (in relation to a separate investigation.)

The woman is charged with break and enter into the Airport Heights residence, the home invasion on Campbell Avenue and weapons offences.

The pair were expected to appear at provincial court Friday in St. John's.

The RNC said the investigation is ongoing.