A Memorial University professor says people shouldn't jump to conclusions about videos of students brawling — and should realize they're actually looking in a mirror.

Dorothy Vaandering, associate professor in the faculty of education, told CBC News that it's natural for surprise and disappoinment to be the initial reaction to a video that surfaced this week of female junior high school students fighting while their male classmates cheer them on.

But she said the video might not tell the whole story.

Video captures St. Peter's students slapping, hair-pulling, kicking1:20

"Though it's very easy to start to look at the details and think I know what's going on there, I think we have to remember that there's a whole story that happened before that event that none of us is really privy to," she said, adding that she thinks about it in terms of youth development, and people's need for connections and relationships.

"And so when children and youth are developing their identity, they're really looking for places to belong, especially at a junior high and high school level," she said.

Even when they know it's wrong

"When I look at that video, that's where my mind goes right away. I'm thinking here are a group of young people who are looking for ways to function in society, looking for ways to belong to a particular group, perhaps."

'If we don't take seriously what they're doing and recognize that we're actually looking in the mirror when we see that, then how media deal with this is definitely just going to perpetuate the problem.' - Dorothy Vaandering

She said when people are pushed into a corner, they will behave in ways that will let them feel accepted, even if goes against what's considered socially acceptable.

"So in this situation … I can't jump to conclusions about whether I know what's going on here, and I don't think anybody should," she said.

"I think that it really displays an expression of frustration, perhaps, on the part of the youth. It also may just show that it's the most appropriate response they can think of in this particular context."

And things aren't always what they seem, said Vaandering, recalling an incident about 10 years ago in which, during the first month of a new school year, Grade 12 students demanded Grade 9 students meet them outside during a break — and the older students set up a fight between two of the younger ones.

"From the outside, it looked like these two students had a problem with each other," she said. "But in reality, it was older students who had set them up to actually participate in this fight."

'The youth are the canary in the mine shaft'

While the youths involved need to take responsibility, she said, everyone — including the media — need to examine the reaction to it, and whether adults take responsibility for what they are teaching youth and how it prompts them to behave this way.

"The youth are the canary in the mine shaft. And if we don't take seriously what they're doing and recognize that we're actually looking in the mirror when we see that, then how media deal with this is definitely just going to perpetuate the problem."

Vaandering's comments came as a second video surfaced of more fighting near the school Monday, this time between boys.

School Fight Boys0:18

While school violence like this isn't unique to St. Peter's, a recent survey reveals students at the school may feel less safe than others.

The provincial government's school climate survey for 2015-16 found that 23 per cent of St. Peter's students reported being bullied or harassed physically at least once or twice, compared with the district average of 16 per cent.