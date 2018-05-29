Brannie the beagle-terrier adjusting to 3-legged life after being shot

Brannie the beagle-terrier mix is slowly adjusting to life with three legs, after losing one to a gunshot wound Friday night.

The three year old has been rescued twice now by his owner, Anne Devine, after she thought she'd secured her dogs before heading into town with her mother.

"I had put the three of them on the deck and was coming back to the car just about to get in when I heard a gunshot."

Anne Devine says she is happy her dog, Brannie, survived but is still shocked over what transpired. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Devine said her dogs have access to the house through a doggy door, and an enclosure off the deck with a gate — that hadn't completely latched Friday. After hearing the gunshot, she rushed back to find Brannie was missing.

"I found him in the woods, not too far from my house, just on the path there, and he was lying on his side, licking his leg," she said.

"And there was blood everywhere. And I just said, 'Oh my God, he's been shot,' and I scooped him up in my arms and ran back to the car."

'Broke my heart'

Devine rushed to the vet, where she was told Brannie's leg would have to be amputated.

"It just broke my heart because he's so young, he's got his whole life ahead of him."

"But they assured me he would adapt quite easily because he's a small dog, and he's got short legs," she added.

Devine said she knows who shot the dog, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.

Police said no charges have been laid yet.

Anne Devine says she always keeps her three dogs enclosed but the latch on her gate didn't close the day Brannie was shot. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Devine adopted Brannie – and other dogs over the years – from Beagle Paws, a group that she fosters for as well.

The organization has set up a fundraising page for Brannie's roughly $10,000 veterinarian bill, which Devine said is hugely appreciated.

"I'm just so thankful he's alive. It could have been worse. He could have been killed."