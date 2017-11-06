Jurors will be selected at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's today for the trial of Brandon Phillips.

Phillips, now 29, is alleged to have fatally shot Larry Wellman, 63, during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's on Oct. 3, 2015.

Wellman was a patron at the downtown hotel bar at the time of the shooting, and intervened in the robbery.

The incident was captured by the bar's surveillance cameras.

"He had a large gun and she (the bartender) gave him the cash, but apparently he didn't seem to be satisfied with the amount and was pushing her more aggressively," Captain's Quarters owner Marcel Etheridge told CBC News at the time.

Police were called shortly before midnight. Wellman died en route to hospital.

Two years ago, police released a photo of the man suspected of shooting and killing Larry Wellman at the Captain's Quarters Hotel, in an effort to track him down. (RNC)

In the days following Wellman's death, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary released a still image from the surveillance video, in an attempt to locate the person responsible for the killing.

A week-long manhunt began. The search focused on the Signal Hill/Quidi Vidi area, and involved ground searchers and a helicopter.

Phillips was arrested a week after the shooting, on Oct. 10, 2015, and was charged with first-degree murder. He's been in custody at Her Majesty's Penitentiary ever since.

Who was Larry Wellman?

Wellman had only just arrived in St. John's a few days before his death. He was on turnaround from his job in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

He was joining his spouse, Linda McBay, who had recently retired, on a house hunt.

He left behind a daughter, a son, six grandchildren, and numerous friends and family members.

Larry Wellman, seen in 2006, was shot after intervening in an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in downtown St. John's. (Submitted by Wellman family)

'Private, family matter'

The case took a political turn when it was revealed that Jade Ball was dating Phillips around the same time.

She is the daughter of Dwight Ball, who was just weeks away from being elected premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Jade Ball was reportedly living at a home with Phillips on Quidi Vidi Road, which was searched by police. It's also where Phillips was arrested.

Brandon Phillips congratulated his then-girlfriend's father, Dwight Ball, on winning the leadership of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party in the fall of 2013. (Facebook)

Phillips was placed on a no-contact order with a number of people, including Jade Ball.

The two are no longer together.

"It's my daughter, she's 29 years old," Dwight Ball told Here & Now in November 2015, one month after the shooting.

"This is an issue right now that's under investigation — is an ongoing investigation — and really of course I'm there to support my daughter as I always would."

Outside prosecutors

Two Crown prosecutors from Nova Scotia have been brought in to avoid what the justice department in Newfoundland and Labrador called a potential conflict of interest.

Public Prosecutions for Newfoundland and Labrador declined to identify the potential conflict at the time, stressing that the case was before the courts.

Mark Heerema and Shauna MacDonald are the Crown attorneys.

Crown attorneys Shauna MacDonald and Mark Heerema are prosecuting Brandon Phillips, 29, accused of robbery and first-degree murder. (Fifth Estate/CBC)

Phillips is being represented by two well-known lawyers — Jeff Brace and Mark Gruchy — who also represented Lyndon Butler and Philip Pynn, respectively, during their second-degree murder trial in 2014.

Justice Valerie Marshall will oversee the trial.

In addition to first-degree murder, Phillips is also charged with armed robbery, committing an offence while disguised, assault with a weapon, and carrying a firearm without a licence.

Phillips is also facing unrelated charges of possession of fentanyl, heroin and marijuana at Her Majesty's Penitentiary on May 26.

He is the son of convicted killer Eric James Squires, who was sent to prison in 1998 for the first-degree murder of Nina Walsh.