The Crown has rested its case in the first-degree murder trial for Brandon Phillips.

On Monday, the six men and six women who make up the jury will find out if the defence plans to call any witnesses.

Phillips, 29, is alleged to have brought a loaded sawed-off shotgun to the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's shortly before midnight on Oct. 3, 2015.

Hotel turned crime scene

Bartender Janet Hutchings was working a 5 p.m. to closing shift the night of the shooting, and testified to hearing a voice demanding money as she was preparing a drink behind the bar.

When she turned around, she was faced with a masked gunman aiming a shortened shotgun in the direction of her head, she said.

Hutchings was making drinks for Larry Wellman and his partner Linda McBay. When Wellman saw the holdup, he intervened, she said.

The jury was told Wellman confronted the gun-wielding man, and said, "What are you doing pointing a gun at a lady?"

It set off a series of dramatic seconds of screaming and chaos, with Wellman facing the gunman head-on, using a stool-like table to swing at him.

Surveillance video captured the sound of a loud bang, then Wellman falling backwards on the ground.

The gunman screamed, "Now! Give me my f--king money," stepping over Wellman, who was grasping a large gunshot wound near his groin.

One of the first officers who arrived on the scene provided the jury gripping testimony of how the shooting had, clearly, stuck with them.

Const. Barry Reynolds assessed Wellman and knew it didn't look good, as the pool of blood spread from the room where the shooting happened, to a nearby doorway.

Forensic identification officers found three pieces of wood at the crime scene.

It was later determined that the wooden pieces fit together and likely belonged to a shotgun.

Mask found

The next morning, members of the Rovers Search and Rescue and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary fanned out in the downtown east end neighbourhood to look for evidence.

On Forest Avenue, behind the Captain's Quarters, an RNC officer discovered a hat with two eyes holes cut in the front.

Testing revealed a single gunshot particle on the outside of the hat, and Phillips's DNA on the inside and around the eye holes.

The defence asked if it was possible the officer who collected the evidence transferred gunshot residue from the scene.

But Const. Cynthia Crocker said she wore gloves and placed the hat in a clean evidence bag.

30A Quidi Vidi Rd.

Ten days after Wellman was killed, police officers searched 30A Quidi Vidi Rd.

Inside the front porch, officers found a piece of wood hidden under a shelf near the staircase. It appeared as though the wooden piece belonged to a shotgun, Crocker testified.

A shotgun shell was found in a drawer that had been left open in the kitchen.

Crocker was photographing a small, cluttered blue bedroom in the house when she made a discovery.

"When the cushion was removed from the love seat I noticed a fleece-lined, black zip up hoodie … I could see from the way the hoodie was positioned that there appeared to be a butt of a firearm," she told the jury.

The love seat had been resting on top of a metal futon frame. A pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers were found near one of the legs of the futon.

The sneakers were tested by an RCMP forensics lab in Ottawa, where it was determined DNA belonging to Phillips was on the tongue of one of the shoes.

Wellman's DNA was found on the heel.

Phillips, much smaller at the time of his arrest than during his trial this fall, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in Wellman's death.