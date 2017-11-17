The trial of Brandon Phillips moves into its ninth day on Friday, as the 12-person jury continues to be shown evidence and testimony about the night Larry Wellman was fatally shot.
Phillips, 29, is charged in the shooting death of Wellman, 63, on Oct. 3, 2015 during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's.
An expert in gunshot residue from Ottawa is expected to take the stand.
So far in the trial, the jury has been:
- Shown security footage from the bar during the 2015 robbery
- Heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed
- Listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments,
- Heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters
- Received an update from Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador, testified Wellman was killed by a single gunshot to the groin.
- Shown evidence such as a mask and shotgun that were collected after the shooting.
Want to follow the latest from the trial? Check out our live blog.