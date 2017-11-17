The trial of Brandon Phillips moves into its ninth day on Friday, as the 12-person jury continues to be shown evidence and testimony about the night Larry Wellman was fatally shot.

Phillips, 29, is charged in the shooting death of Wellman, 63, on Oct. 3, 2015 during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's.

An expert in gunshot residue from Ottawa is expected to take the stand.

So far in the trial, the jury has been:

