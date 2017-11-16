Jurors at the Brandon Phillips first-degree murder trial were shown pieces of evidence Thursday — including a mask and a shotgun — collected after a fatal shooting at the Captain's Quarters Hotel.

Phillips, 29, is charged in the shooting death of Larry Wellman, 63, on Oct. 3, 2015 during an armed robbery at the St. John's hotel.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Pamela Pike took the stand at Supreme Court to walk the jury through photos she took and evidence she collected as part of the investigation that followed the shooting.

Pike collected hundreds of photos, she estimated, showing the crime scene and any evidence collected.

A navy hat with two holes cut for eyes was discovered around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2015 during a search by Rovers Search and Rescue and the RNC, the jury was told.

The hat was found near a flower bed in front of a home on Forest Avenue, which runs behind the hotel, Pike said.

A hat with two manmade holes in it was discovered in the mulch outside a home on Forest Avenue on Oct. 4, 2015, about 12 hours after Larry Wellman was shot during an armed robbery at a nearby hotel. (RNC photograph)

During his opening address to the jury, Crown Mark Heerema said they would see evidence of a hat.

He said the jury would hear that DNA inside the hat matched Phillips's DNA and that gunshot residue was present on the outside of the hat.

A shotgun was located during a search of 30 A Quidi Vidi Road as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Captain's Quarters Hotel on Oct. 3, 2015, a jury was told Thursday. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Pike testified she was also called to photograph evidence at 30A Quidi Vidi Road, including a wooden piece of a shotgun.

Any of the evidence that needed to be tested for DNA or gunshot residue was sent out of province to one of three national forensic labs, Pike explained.

Pike cleared a shotgun twice for safety purposes before bringing it before the jury. She also photographed the gun at the home on Quidi Vidi Road, she said.

She's expected to continue her testimony on Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Phillips talks to his lawyer Mark Gruchy in court during trial. Phillips is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Larry Wellman on Oct. 3, 2015. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

So far in the trial, the jury has been shown security footage from the bar during the 2015 robbery, heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed, listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments, and heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters.

On Wednesday, Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador, testified Wellman was killed by a single gunshot to the groin.

