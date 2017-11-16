The trial of Brandon Phillips continues today in St. John's.

Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Larry Wellman, 63, on Oct. 3, 2015.

So far in the trial, the jury has been shown security footage from the bar during the robbery, heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed, listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments, and heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters.

On Wednesday, the jury was presented with testimony from Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador.

