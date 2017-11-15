The first-degree murder trial of Brandon Phillips continues today in St. John's.

Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Larry Wellman, 63, at the Captain's Quarters Hotel on Oct. 3, 2015.

During the first days of the trial, the jury was shown security footage from the bar during the robbery, heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed, listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments, and heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters.

At Supreme Court in St. John's Wednesday, Deeley will be back on the stand to answer questions from the defence about his memories of that night.

