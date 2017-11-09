The trial for Brandon Phillips, accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Larry Wellman, is expected to begin this afternoon with opening statements by the Crown and defence.

Six men and six women were selected as jurors by Wednesday afternoon. Two alternates were also chosen in case something arises that prevents any of the jurors from performing their duties.

The trial, at Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's, is expected to last six weeks.

Phillips is accused of shooting Wellman, 63, at the bar of Captain's Quarters on Oct. 3, 2015.

Two Crown attorneys from Nova Scotia, Shauna McDonald and Mark Heerema, are prosecuting the case.

Phillips is represented by well-known local defence lawyers, Mark Gruchy and Jeff Brace.

