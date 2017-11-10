The Brandon Phillips first-degree murder trial will resume Friday, after a dramatic first day Thursday, during which the jury was shown security footage of the night of the shooting.

Video from the bar at the Captain's Quarters Hotel was the first piece of evidence presented to the 12 jurors as they began their process of determining if Phillips, 29, fatally shot Larry Wellman at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in October 2015.

Wellman's wife, Linda McBay, is expected to take the stand Friday.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

Want to follow the latest from the trial? Check out our live blog.