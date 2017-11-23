The first-degree murder trial of Brandon Phillips continues today in St. John's, where the Crown is expected to call its last witness.

Phillips, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Larry Wellman, 63, on Oct. 3, 2015 during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's

Janet Hutchings, the bartender who was working at the Captain's Quareters that night, will take the stand today. Hutchings is the last Crown witness, before the defence begins calling its witnesses, if any at all.

So far in the trial, the jury has:

