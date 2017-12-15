Brandon Phillips, who last week was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Larry Wellman, will be back in court for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 22.

Phillips, 29, is heading to federal prison for killing Larry Wellman, 63, who intervened during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel on Oct. 3, 2015.

Before the short proceeding began Friday morning, two former jurors arrived at Supreme Court.

The man and woman were part of the 12-person jury tasked with determining Phillips's innocence or guilt.

The female juror, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, stopped and hugged Wellman's widow, Linda McBay, before entering the courtroom.

Scheduling conflicts

The court had a difficult time finding an appropriate sentencing hearing date due to scheduling conflicts.

Mark Gruchy, who represented Phillips during the trial, has a sexual assault and murder trial in the new year, and Judge Valerie Marshall is also overseeing a trial.

Ten years is the minimum amount of time Phillips will spend in jail before he is granted parole, while the maximum is 25 years.

Jurors made their own individual sentencing recommendations based on Phillips's nature and the nature of the offence.

Marshall can consider those secret recommendations when she hands down her sentence.

On Feb. 22. the court will hear victim impact statements and a pre-sentence report which looks at Phillips's history to help determine a sentence.