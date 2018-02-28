Brandon Phillips won't be eligible to apply for parole until October 2027.

On Wednesday in Supreme Court in St. John's, Justice Valerie Marshall ruled that Phillips is not eligible for parole for at least 12 years. He was arrested in October 2015 and, according to the courts, that's when he started serving his sentence.

The Crown had asked that Phillips not be eligible for parole for 15 years, while the defence had requested 10.

Phillips, 29, was found guilty in December of the second-degree murder of Larry Wellman after nearly four days of deliberations by a jury.

Wellman intervened as a masked Phillips attempted to hold up the Captain's Quarters Hotel bar in St. John's on Oct. 3, 2015. Wellman, a retired firefighter, was shot and later died in hospital.

Linda McBay, Larry Wellman's spouse, is also in Court for the decision

Before she gave her decision, Marshall spoke about some of the evidence from the trial. She also referenced Phillips's past — calling it "traumatic" — including his father's conviction in the stabbing death of Nina Walsh in 1996.

Marshall said 11 of 12 jurors made recommendations on parole eligibility: seven jurors recommended 10 years, three jurors recommended 15 years and one juror recommended 18 years.

Marshall pointed out Phillips has no violent criminal past, but that the incident was a very violent crime: an armed robbery, while masked, that took place in front of others.

Phillips's family reacts

After Marshall's decision, Phillips's mom told CBC's Fred Hutton there was some relief of sorts since it could have been 15 years before her son could have been eligible for parole.

"I'm just glad it's over for both families. It's been a hard almost three years for two of the families and I'm just glad it's over with now and Brandon is too," said Deborah Phillips.

Deborah Phillips, Brandon's mother (right), is in court to hear how long it will be before her son is eligible for parole in connection with the death of Larry Wellman.

She said the family will continue to support her son.

"I go down to visit him twice a week. Actually, I'm going down tomorrow. We've become much closer since this," said Deborah Phillips.

"I think with programs and that, he's going to do well in life."

Wellman's family did not comment following the decision.

'The world needs more Larry Wellmans'

At Phillips's sentencing hearing last week, Wellman's family lauded him as a hero.

"He stepped up when he was needed. There were many opportunities when Brandon Phillips could have done the right thing as well," said his son, Chris Wellman.

Larry Wellman's longtime partner, Linda McBay, was there the night of the botched robbery.

"I am no longer the same person. Every day I try to get through this living hell," she said of living life without him.

Linda McBay, Larry Wellman's partner, provided a powerful victim impact statement to the court Feb. 22. (Eddy Kennedy.CBC)

McBay told the court that before the murder, the two had been planning on buying a home.

"I think about Larry every second of every day," she said, reflecting on Wellman's "kind, gentle soul."

Phillip's aunt talks 'stigma' of previous violence

It wasn't just Wellman's family that was emotional during last week's hearing.

Rosanne Roche, Phillips's aunt, spoke about Phillips's father, who is currently behind bars.

"He had that stigma of being a murderer's son," said Roche.