The Crown has wrapped up its case against accused murder Brandon Phillips, but it remains to be seen if the defence will call any witnesses to the stand on Monday.
Phillips, 29, is alleged to have shot and killed Larry Wellman, 63, during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's on Oct. 3, 2015.
The Crown presented its last witness on Thursday, calling bartender Janet Hutchings to the stand to give her account of what happened the night of the shooting.
So far in the trial, the jury has:
- Seen security footage from the bar during the 2015 robbery
- Heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed
- Listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments
- Heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters
- Received an update from Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador, who testified Wellman was killed by a single gunshot to the groin
- Been shown evidence such as a mask and shotgun that were collected after the shooting
- Learned that a single particle of gunshot residue was found on a hat discovered near the hotel
- Heard evidence that the alleged murder weapon discharged in testing without touching the trigger
- Been told DNA belonging to Phillips was found on hat, sneakers, shotgun shell
- Heard Premier Dwight Ball's apartment and cars were watched following the shooting
