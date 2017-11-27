The Crown has wrapped up its case against accused murder Brandon Phillips, but it remains to be seen if the defence will call any witnesses to the stand on Monday.

Phillips, 29, is alleged to have shot and killed Larry Wellman, 63, during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's on Oct. 3, 2015.

The Crown presented its last witness on Thursday, calling bartender Janet Hutchings to the stand to give her account of what happened the night of the shooting.

So far in the trial, the jury has:

