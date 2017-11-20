The Crown is expected to wrap up its case this week at the Brandon Phillips murder trial in St. John's.

Laura Knowles, a firearms expert with the RCMP National Forensic Laboratory Services in Ottawa, is testifying Monday. It's expected Tuesday will include testimony by a DNA expert and crime scene analysts on Wednesday.

Crown prosecutors Mark Heerema and Shauna McDonald say Janet Hutchings, the bartender who was working the night Larry Wellman was shot and killed at the Captain's Quarters hotel, will be called to testify Thursday.

The defence could begin presenting its case as early as Friday.

There is no word on when Premier Dwight Ball will testify at the first-degree murder trial.

Brandon Phillips, 29, is on trial for the first-degree murder of Larry Wellman at the Captain Quarter's Hotel in St. John's. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

He confirmed last week that he had received notice he may be called as a witness.

At the time of the alleged murder, in October 2015, Ball's daughter, Jade, and Brandon Phillips were in a relationship. They are no longer together.

