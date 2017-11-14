The trial for Brandon Phillips resumes on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Larry Wellman during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's on Oct. 3, 2015.

During the first days of the trial last week, the 12-person jury was shown security footage from the Captain's Quarters during the robbery, heard from Wellman's wife about the night her husband was killed and listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments.

