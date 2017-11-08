After three days, 12 jurors and one alternate have been selected for the first-degree murder trial for Brandon Phillips, with just one alternate now remaining.
Lawyers used a selection process known as challenge for cause, in an attempt to weed out anyone who may be biased.
Phillips is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, committing an offence while disguised, assault with a weapon, and carrying a firearm without a licence.
