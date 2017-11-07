More than 100 potential jurors are expected back at Newfoundland and Labrador's Supreme Court in St. John's today for the trial of Brandon Phillips.

It's the second day of jury selection in the trial to determine whether Phillips fatally shot 63-year-old Larry Wellman at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's on Oct. 3, 2015.

Lawyers for both sides will put questions to the remaining potential jurors until they're satisfied they have 12 jurors and two alternates who they believe will be fair and unbiased.

CBC will have more coverage throughout the day and you can follow the latest from the trial on our live blog.



