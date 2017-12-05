Six men and six women will begin deliberations Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial for Brandon Phillips.

Justice Valerie Marshall will instruct the jury on the law before sequestering them.

Phillips is charged in the fatal shooting of bar patron Larry Wellman at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in the east end of downtown St. John's, shortly before midnight on Oct. 3, 2015.

The Crown alleges Phillips wore a mask and wielded a Winchester sawed-off gun when he entered the bar with the intention of stealing cash.

Witnesses testified that Wellman, 63, was at the bar and stepped in when the gunman pointed the weapon at bartender Janet Hutchings.

Charge to the jury

Wellman, who was on a house hunting trip from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was struck on the head by the gunman, the Crown said.

Video surveillance shows Wellman used a small table and stool to push back at the masked man, but he ultimately was shot in the groin.

He died later in hospital.

Justice Valerie Marshall appears at Supreme Court in St. John's to preside over the first-degree murder trial for Brandon Phillips. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

On Monday, defence lawyer Mark Gruchy argued that there is no evidence that definitely places Phillips at the crime scene, and that the evidence against him is circumstantial.

The jury will be instructed on the law, including the ability to convict on lesser charges, when Marshall does her charge this morning.

So far in the trial, the jury has:

