Six men and six women will begin deliberations Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial for Brandon Phillips.
Justice Valerie Marshall will instruct the jury on the law before sequestering them.
Phillips is charged in the fatal shooting of bar patron Larry Wellman at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in the east end of downtown St. John's, shortly before midnight on Oct. 3, 2015.
The Crown alleges Phillips wore a mask and wielded a Winchester sawed-off gun when he entered the bar with the intention of stealing cash.
Witnesses testified that Wellman, 63, was at the bar and stepped in when the gunman pointed the weapon at bartender Janet Hutchings.
Charge to the jury
Wellman, who was on a house hunting trip from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was struck on the head by the gunman, the Crown said.
Video surveillance shows Wellman used a small table and stool to push back at the masked man, but he ultimately was shot in the groin.
He died later in hospital.
On Monday, defence lawyer Mark Gruchy argued that there is no evidence that definitely places Phillips at the crime scene, and that the evidence against him is circumstantial.
The jury will be instructed on the law, including the ability to convict on lesser charges, when Marshall does her charge this morning.
So far in the trial, the jury has:
- Seen security footage from the bar during the 2015 robbery
- Heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed
- Listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments
- Heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters
- Received an update from Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador, who testified Wellman was killed by a single gunshot to the groin
- Been shown evidence such as a mask and shotgun that were collected after the shooting
- Learned that a single particle of gunshot residue was found on a hat discovered near the hotel
- Heard evidence that the alleged murder weapon discharged in testing without touching the trigger
- Been told DNA belonging to Phillips was found on hat, sneakers, shotgun shell
- Heard Premier Dwight Ball's apartment and cars were watched following the shooting
- Heard final arguments from both sides
