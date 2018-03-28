Brandon Phillips appealing his 2nd-degree murder conviction

Brandon Phillips has filed an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction for the shooting death of Larry Wellman in 2015.

Phillips's lawyer Mark Gruchy confirmed that an appeal has been filed and contains many grounds, including the "reasonableness of the verdict."

Gruchy said there are issues "to the absence of motive evidence and how that could have impacted the charge to the jury, and the treatment of circumstantial evidence particularly going to identification and the actual discharge of the weapon."

Gruchy said they are also appealing a search and seizure application and a directed verdict application.

Retired firefighter intervened

Larry Wellman, 63, was killed during a botched armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in the downtown area of St. John's on Oct. 3, 2015.

The retired firefighter and his partner, Linda McBay, were eating at the hotel's bar when a masked gunman entered and demanded cash.

Larry Wellman, in the foreground, enjoying his favourite spot in the Bay of Islands, John's Beach, with a cousin. (Submitted by Heather McGrath)

Wellman intervened and was shot. He died later in hospital.

A jury found Phillips guilty of a lesser charge of second-degree murder in December, after a lengthy and emotional trial which saw testimony from McBay, first responders and bar patrons.

On Feb. 28, Supreme Court Justice Valerie Marshall ruled that Phillips would not be eligible for parole for at least 12 years.

Justice Marshall erred in law, defence argues

In the appeal filed last Friday, the defence lists eight ways in which Marshall erred in law and offers examples of the instructions to the jury being "confusing."

Marshall "repeatedly" used Phillips's name during the charge to the jury (instructions on the law that applies to facts in the case) in a way that could "unintentionally produce bias in the jury," the appeal said.

"The learned trial judge erred by providing decision trees which were confusing and hard to understand," the defence noted.

The appeal also challenges Marshall's instruction to the jury on DNA evidence in the case. The firearm and other items seized by police had DNA evidence from other individuals.