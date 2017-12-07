Jurors at the Brandon Phillips first-degree murder trial are back in Supreme Court Thursday to listen again to a portion of the judge's instruction.

The six men and six women have entered the third day of deliberations.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the jury returned with a question for the judge.

CBC cannot report on what the question is, as Justice Valerie Marshall closed the courtroom to the public when the jury was brought in.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, jurors returned to court and were told they can listen back to a portion of the judge's instruction that was provided earlier in the week.

However, it's unknown what portion of the charge they requested to hear.

Phillips is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Larry Wellman, 63, on Oct. 3, 2015.

The jury heard from 17 witnesses during four weeks of testimony, including Wellman's wife, witnesses at the Captain's Quarters Hotel and first responders.

Follow along with the latest updates in our live blog.