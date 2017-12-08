The jury has reached a verdict in the Brandon Phillips murder trial.

The six men and six women began deliberating Tuesday afternoon, after being instructed on the law by Justice Valerie Marshall.

Lawyers, members of the media, and the family of shooting victim Larry Wellman have been waiting near Supreme Court in St. John's ever since for a verdict.

Phillips, 29, is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Wellman, 63.

Members of Larry Wellman’s family arrive to hear the verdict. Phillips accused of fatally shooting their husband/father. #PhillipsTrial pic.twitter.com/zKXLH1loKS — @arianakelland

The Crown alleges Phillips shot Wellman after he intervened in an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel on Oct. 3, 2015.

The jury returned to the courtroom Thursday to re-listen to a portion of the judge's instruction, but has been deliberating ever since — only taking breaks to smoke and to eat lunch.

CBC will have live updates from Supreme Court all day. Follow along below.