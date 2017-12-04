The first-degree murder trial of Brandon Phillips will resume today, as both the Crown and defence have a chance to provide final arguments before the 12-person jury goes into deliberations.

Phillips is charged murdering Larry Wellman, who was shot and killed by a masked robber at the Captain's Quarters Hotel on Oct. 3, 2015.

The Crown presented several witnesses throughout the trial, but the defence presented no evidence.

So far in the trial, the jury has:

