Brad Jefford is a jazz guitarist who is in high demand as a session musician and for other acts.

It took a minor injury that left Jefford homebound for a while for him to develop material for himself.

"Rather than sit around and wait for things to happen, [I thought] this would be a great time to work on some solo music," said Jefford.

Jefford found himself reflecting on all the music that influenced him when he was growing up and developing a musician.

"And I decided to visit some of those moments and write about it."

Hear Brad Jefford talk with Weekend AM's Heather Barrett about the resulting album, Before the Rain.

