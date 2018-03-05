Brad Gushue's match against Northwest Territories on Monday was one for the record books at the Canadian men's curling championship.

With an 8-4 score, Gushue earned his 114th win as a skip at the Tim Hortons Brier — the most of any skip in the tournament's 91-year history.

At just 37 years of age, he sits atop a list with curling legends Russ Howard and Kevin Martin tied for second place.

"Pretty proud of this achievement!" Gushue tweeted after the game. "To be up there with two guys I looked up to makes it even better!"

With @TeamGushue beating Team NT @BradGushue becomes the most winningest SKIP (114) at the Brier (Glenn Howard has the most wins overall - 168 - but not as many as a skip) #Brier2018 — @Jeremy_Eaton

Gushue partnered with Howard for the 2006 Olympics, winning a gold medal while representing Canada.

Howard has two Brier championships, while Martin has won a whopping four times.

In an exhilarating tournament last year, Gushue won his first Brier in front of a hometown St. John's crowd.

He defeated Kevin Koe with his last shot of the game, and earned the right to compete under the nation's flag for the current Brier in Saskatchewan.