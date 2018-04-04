Skip to Main Content
Former cop slams RCMP move to axe local Twitter accounts

Retired staff sergeant Boyd Merrill has a series of tweets, saying, "So much for local community based policing!"

Fred Hutton · CBC News ·
Retired staff sergeant Boyd Merrill tweeted his displeasure with the N.L. RCMP's decision to consolidate its social media accounts, to create only one centralized Twitter account for the whole province. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

A former high-ranking public relations officer with the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador is openly criticizing the force's decision to centralize its social media feeds.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, retired staff sergeant Boyd Merrill expressed his displeasure with the decision.

On Twitter, Merrill stated "was just told @rcmpholyrood account was closed by RCMP head quarters as they only want one provincial twitter account."

He went on to say, "So much for local community based policing! Local communication will now be done provincially. Stay tuned for silence. Oh my."

Merrill, who spent several years as the face and voice of communications for the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador, retired six weeks ago.

He declined to do an interview, but also stated on Twitter that the force in this province has no media relations officer or communications director.

Merrill said this decision sets RCMP communications back to 1970, posting "you will find about serious road conditions two days after they occur."

The CBC has contacted the commanding officer of the RCMP in this province, Assistant Commissioner Peter Clark, for comment, who has not yet responded to the call.

