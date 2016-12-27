A few St. John's shoppers lined up in the early-morning hours on Tuesday to search for deals and savings.

Parking lots across the city were filled up with cars as shoppers checked out Boxing Day sales, which a few shoppers say have become a part of their Christmas tradition.

"This is my daughter's favourite time of Christmas, coming in and getting all the specials," said Bay Roberts' Lillian Roach, outside a Hallmark store in St. John's.

While a lot of Boxing Day action is centred on high-tech gifts, Roach said you can find "absolutely beautiful" items — like decorations, plates and dishes — on sale as well.

"If the gift is … $50 and you got it for $25, then you got something really nice to give for next year," she said.

For Brian Budgell of Mount Pearl, Boxing Day buying is also a tradition.

"Usually me and my buddies, we do the whole midnight thing," he said.

Shops in Newfoundland and Labrador are closed on Boxing Day for a statutory holiday, but some opened on Tuesday for sales.

The Best Buy on Stavanger Drive in St. John's did see an early-morning lineup this year, according to store manager Darrell Kelloway.

He said employees began work at about 2 a.m. to prepare for the busiest shopping day of the year.

"A lot goes into it, of course. We plan for a couple of months out. So just stick to the plan, lots of staff of course to help," he said.

Kelloway has been managing at stores across Canada for about 8 years, he says, and claims the rush in St. John's is just as big as the rush in Toronto.

Michelle MacIssac said she was "surprised" by the politeness of the shopping throng. She was planning to make several stops on Tuesday, including Best Buy.

Amber and Brent Miller, however, were looking to get in and out as quickly as possible.

"My husband needs boots. It's his fault. It's his fault we're here," she said outside the Avalon Mall in St. John's. "We're going to go to one store, and then we're going to leave."