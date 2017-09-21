Throughout the course of nearly 70 years, a friendship between four women grew in the bowling alleys of St. John's.

Mary Boland, Marg Stanford, May Wilson and Rose Clift will all be 90 by the end of this year, but they are still getting out of the house to go bowling every week.

"We've been bowling together for years," said Marg Stanford. "In tournaments, in three leagues. That's why we're buddies."

Through all the years of strikes and gutter balls, the four have formed a close bond.

