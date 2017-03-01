The black bowling pants controversy appears to be over after provincial bowling official Gord Davis said gold medals will be presented to the disqualified team.

In a message posted to the Newfoundland and Labrador Youth Bowling Facebook page, Davis said he spoke with Todd Powell, father of the disqualified bowler, and said the children will be recognized for a "magnificent" game.

"We will make sure these kids are taken care of first because that is what we are all about," Davis said in a statement on behalf of Youth Bowl Canada's provincial executive.

"We apologized for what decision we had to make and the fact that they were not relayed any information during the first or third game."

Gord Davis, provincial executive member for Youth Bowl Canada, caused a stir this week. (NL Youth Bowling/Facebook)

Davis was vilified over social media when on Tuesday Powell posted the story of his son's disqualification from the provincial B mixed combo tournament.

Powell went to the news media Tuesday morning, and appeared on Here and Now that evening.

His son, Grayson, was disqualified after bowling the best game of his seven-year-old life for wearing faded black jeans.

Dress code requirements called for black pants.

Powell had said his two kids would not bowl in further YBC events until an apology was made and the situation was rectified.

He went as far as accusing Davis of disqualifying the winning Conception Bay South team to boost his hometown Corner Brook clubs into first and second place. He said Davis owns the bowling alley in Corner Brook and was aiding his local teams to boost business.

Powell appeared on Here and Now again on Wednesday, where he offered an apology to Davis for making accusations about his business.

He did not back down for going online or in the media, however.

Todd Powell apologized to Gord Davis for bringing his business into his complaints. (CBC)

"I will offer Gord an apology for comments I made on his business," Powell said. "But I won't offer an apology for what I did to try and make this right for those kids."

A large part of Powell's outrage came from the late notice — he said his son's pants were not an issue until he was waiting to accept his medal.

Davis said his executive group will learn from this experience.

"We will have to make sure in the future that any infractions are brought to the tournament director's attention before it starts," Davis wrote. "That way all situations are handled immediately and no surprises."