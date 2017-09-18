A 16-year-old boy in Botwood is facing several charges after allegedly threatening two people with a pellet gun.

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor were called just before 3 p.m. Sunday with a complaint that an armed teenager was trying to find and confront two other males.

RCMP officers searched the Botwood area for more than an hour, eventually finding the teen and several other boys hiding in a wooded area near the town's trailer park.

The 16-year-old was arrested and officers found a black pellet gun in the area, which is a realistic replica of an actual 9mm handgun. Officers determined the pellet gun belonged to the teen that was arrested.

He was brought to the RCMP station in Grand Falls-Windsor, and faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and possible other charges.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.