Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP say they have arrested a 30-year-old Botwood man and have recovered a generator stolen from a business almost three hundred kilometres away.

On Dec. 17, Rapid Power Sports in Steady Brook reported a break in and a number of missing items, including several large generators.

Police executed a search warrant Friday at a Botwood home and seized a generator.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.