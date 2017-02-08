A man has been arrested and is facing 16 charges after two break-ins at stores in central Newfoundland.

RCMP were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart in Botwood on Feb. 3 , after someone cut a hole in the exterior wall, entered the building and stole a safe.

The safe, minus an undisclosed amount of cash, was later found in a wooded area in the town.

A 31-year-old Botwood man was arrested Tuesday and charged with break and enter and theft.

He's also been charged with a separate break-in at the Kent store in Gander back in November.

The man is facing a total of 16 charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of break and enter instruments, as well as breaches of probation and court orders.

He was held in custody for a provincial court appearance Wednesday.

Anyone with information about either incident, or who saw suspicious activity in the Shoppers Drug Mart area on Feb. 3, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.