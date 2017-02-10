Police in central Newfoundland have made another arrest in connection to a bold break-in in Botwood last week that saw a hole cut in the side of a drugstore.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man Friday for his alleged involvement in a break-and-enter at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the community on Feb. 3, where a hole was cut in the side of the building and a safe was stolen from inside.

He is being held for court.

Another man, 31, was arrested on Wednesday. Both men have been charged with break, enter and theft.

The safe, minus an undisclosed amount of cash, was later found in a wooded area in the town.

4 charged in total

The 31-year-old that was arrested Wednesday is also charged with a separate break-in at a Kent store in Gander in November.

In addition, a 62-year-old woman and 52-year-old man, both from Botwood, are facing charges of possession of stolen property in relation to the incident.

Both have been released to appear in court at a later date.