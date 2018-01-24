Northern Arm voters reject proposed merger with Botwood

Voters in Northern Arm have rejected a proposal to amalgamate with the neighbouring community of Botwood.

By a plebiscite vote of 136 to 66, voters in the community told their town council that they were against a proposed amalgamation, which was recommended by a consultant last year.

"The people have spoken, the residents have spoken, so we'll take direction from there," said Mayor Lloyd Hunter.

Around 75 per cent of the eligible voters in the town turned out to vote. According to a report in 2017, 426 people live in the community.

I'm going to be like Donald Trump, I'm going to build a wall across the bridge! - Shirley Langdon

The results of the vote are not binding, but they will guide town council on their decision about amalgamation, according to Mayor Lloyd Hunter.

A consultant's report published in August recommended that the two towns proceed with amalgamation.

Northern Arm residents could gain street cleaning, fire inspections and enhanced seniors programming, according to Pat Curran and Associates.

"While both communities are sustainable in the immediate and perhaps medium term as stand-alone municipalities, neither is maximizing their potential as individual communities that they would collectively gain through amalgamation," the report read.

But a merger would also likely have meant that residents of Northern Arm — who pay less tax per household than their neighbours in Botwood — would have seen their annual bills raised. If Botwood's fees were applied to Northern Arm, residents in the smaller town would be spending an extra $200 yearly.

Ahead of the vote, longtime resident Shirley Langdon was skeptical she would get her money's worth.

"Far as I'm concerned, we might not get nothing if we go with Botwood. That's the way I look at it, right?" she said. "Our money would go to them, and we'd probably get nothing."

She said she loves her town, and has no interest in amalgamation.

"I'm going to be like Donald Trump, I'm going to build a wall across the bridge!"

Hunter said Botwood has more infrastructure needs than Northern Arm, which an amalgamated tax base would be paying for.

While Northern Arm's residents already use schools, grocery stores and other community buildings in Botwood, the sense of community in Northern Arm is strong.

"Looking at others that passed [amalgamation] like Grand Falls — Windsor, Deer Lake — Nicholsville. Some things are good, some things are not so good," Hunter said. "Residents don't want to lose their identity."

Hunter says town council will now return to work, and will be able to move forward with some ideas that were effectively paused while the town debated amalgamation.

"Certain things we were going to do, we kind of held off until we knew what the residents really wanted," he said.