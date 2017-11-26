A group of young girls from Botwood and surrounding towns are hoping to land a spot at the biggest tournament in female hockey.

The Botwood Blades are seeking a second appearance at Wickfest — a tournament with 108 teams from all over the world, hosted by hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser.

The Blades are currently sitting pretty in an online voting contest, but need all the help they can get to guarantee a spot for next year's tournament.

"They worked really hard last time to get there," said coach Leanna Paul. "It was a full year of fundraising. One fundraiser after another. Now they want to try to put their hard work in and get there again."

End of another great day @wickfest and the Botwood Blades from NFLD left me a pretty cool gift! Thx girls! #wickfest pic.twitter.com/RaZEDM6w9s — @wick_22

Four players on the current team were part of the group that travelled to Calgary in 2013. They brought Wickenheiser a gift, including Newfoundland Screech chocolate sauce and Purity peppermint nobs.

Wickeheiser returned the favour by lending her support in a YouTube video for Botwood's bid to win Kraft Hockeyville last winter.

More votes needed

The top six teams in online voting will be granted a spot in the tournament. As of Sunday afternoon, the Blades sat in fourth place with more than 900 ballots cast.

There are also perks for finishing higher in the rankings, such as a year's supply of Gatorade and a Skype call with Wickenheiser herself.

Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic champion, was the first woman to play a season of professional hockey in a men's league. (Dave Will/CBC)

This year's tournament will feature teams from all over Canada and the United States, as well as girls from the Czech Republic, Finland and even China.

The 2018 tournament, which the Blades are in contention for, will reportedly feature a team from northern India.

Wickenheiser has said the goal of the tournament is to raise the profile of women's hockey worldwide, while also improving the lives of women outside the game.

Sport sees growth in small central town

Botwood has experienced a surge in female hockey in recent years, with the establishment of teams in three age groups — under-18, under-15 and under-12.

The area has seen growth in the girls program to a point where more girls are now registered in Botwood minor hockey than boys, Paul said.

"It means a lot to these rural towns for sure," she said of female hockey. "We've got girls travelling from 45 minutes away for hockey. It's a huge commitment, both time and money-wise … But it's all worth it because of the friendships they have and the memories. And it builds character."

Votes for the Botwood Blades can be cast here, under the girls' entry titled "A Team of Best Friends."