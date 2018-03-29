Pennecon places highest bids on 3 vacant St. John's school buildings

A major developer in the province was the highest bidder for three former school buildings, but what they are going to do with them remains to be seen.

Pennecon Realty placed the winning bids on the former Booth Memorial High, Bishop's College and Macpherson Elementary schools.

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the N.L. English School District's auction, in which Pennecon Realty was the top bidder for each of the three former schools," said a company spokesperson.

Bishops College shut down in 2015. Pennecon bid $1.2 million for the property. (CBC)

"At this early stage, we do not have our plans finalized, but we are feeling enthusiastic about the development potential and look forward to sharing our vision in the near future."

Pennecon bid $1.2 million each for Booth and Bishops — which both closed in 2015 — and $895,600 for Macpherson, which was shuttered in 2011.