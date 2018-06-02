Loud explosion heard on northeast Avalon, RNC investigating
RNC recieved multiple reports of explosion sound, couldn't confirm source as of 6 p.m.
There were widespread reports of an explosion sound in the St. John's area Saturday evening, and police are investigating but at this point don't know what it was.
We’re just as perplexed by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlboom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlboom</a> as you are but we are making calls. So far there’s no indication what the loud bang was that shook most of Metro a little while ago; and there’s no indication of anything extra-terrestrial either ...but we’ll keep you posted.—@RNC_PoliceNL
Social media was flooded with posts about the sound, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it was also bombarded with calls reporting the noise.
A seismogram reading, which measures vibrations in the earth, showed an unusual amount of activity on the northeast Avalon right around when the sound was reported.
There were some initial reports that the sound came from St. John's International Airport, but airport staff have confirmed that everything is normal.
CBC hasn't received any information about blasting operations taking place, as is standard procedure prior to such work.
Here's some what people had to say:
Many people sending me messages there was a massive explosion just now in the east end of St. John’s. Anybody know what happened?—@AnthonyGermain
We heard a deep rumble and our whole house shook. The windows rattled and all the birds outside stopped singing.—@SMillsWiseman
We are near Churchill Square and literally ran out of the house to look because we were sure that a truck had hit it. It seemed like the house shook from some sort of impact.—@SeanWMurray
I was playing golf at Bally Haly when I heard what sounded like an explosion. Turned to face the White Hills expecting to see rocks flying from a blast, but nothing. We have a mystery.—@glenn_payette
In Torbay it shook the house. Was very loud. I hope everyone everywhere is okay.—@heatbomb
Whole house shook here in east end of St. John's—@AaronByer
Heard near MacDonald Drive school. It was loud and sounded "big". Best guess at direction was it came from NNE.—@DrT13
I'm guessing a meteorite. Nothing else can make a bang like that heard all over metro. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/metrobigbang?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#metrobigbang</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boomnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boomnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a>—@ProudNFLDer
So what the hell just happened in St. John's? Hearing reports of a massive explosion.—@mbarriault
Yes, heard it hear on east end. Sounded like it came from the direction of industrial park behind Virginia Park or perhaps the Logy Bay Area.—@FrankCarroll_NL
Yep heard it here in Torbay...my walls and windows shook thought something blew up outside that was close. Weird feeling.—@MizzBClowe
House shook, dog cowered, and I ran out of the house to check it out, along with many other neighbours....behind CoNA Prince Phillip Drive.—@kegiannou
I heard it in southlands! Thought it was thunder! I’ve heard reports of it shaking houses across the city.—@BootzyC1
Definitely heard it and felt it. Uncanny smell of gunpowder or fireworks in the area.—@pffoote
Heard it in the east end!! Heard it made a couple decks fall off of their houses—@affxxo