Loud explosion heard on northeast Avalon, RNC investigating

There were widespread reports of an explosion sound in the St. John's area Saturday evening, and police are investigating but at this point don't know what it was.

We’re just as perplexed by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlboom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlboom</a> as you are but we are making calls. So far there’s no indication what the loud bang was that shook most of Metro a little while ago; and there’s no indication of anything extra-terrestrial either ...but we’ll keep you posted. —@RNC_PoliceNL

Social media was flooded with posts about the sound, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it was also bombarded with calls reporting the noise.

A seismogram reading, which measures vibrations in the earth, showed an unusual amount of activity on the northeast Avalon right around when the sound was reported.

There were some initial reports that the sound came from St. John's International Airport, but airport staff have confirmed that everything is normal.

CBC hasn't received any information about blasting operations taking place, as is standard procedure prior to such work.

Here's some what people had to say: